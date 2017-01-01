China revokes academic title of professor accused of sexual harassment
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's Education Ministry on
Sunday revoked the prestigious academic title of a university
professor accused of sexually harassing students, state media
said, in a case that has sparked national media coverage and a
nascent #MeToo movement in the country.
Beihang University in Beijing said last week that it removed
Chen Xiaowu from his teaching posts after an investigation found
he had engaged in "sexual harassment behaviour" that seriou ...
