China revokes academic title of professor accused of sexual harassment

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's Education Ministry on

Sunday revoked the prestigious academic title of a university

professor accused of sexually harassing students, state media

said, in a case that has sparked national media coverage and a

nascent #MeToo movement in the country.

Beihang University in Beijing said last week that it removed

Chen Xiaowu from his teaching posts after an investigation found

he had engaged in "sexual harassment behaviour" that seriou ...