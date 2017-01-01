UPDATE 1-Airbus in talks on 70-80 mln euro deal to end German probe -paper

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Airbus is in talks

with German prosecutors to end an investigation into the sale of

Eurofighter jets to Austria in exchange for a settlement of

between 70 million and 80 million euros ($85 million to $98

million), a German newspaper reported.

Sueddeutsche Zeitung, citing unnamed sources close to

Airbus, said the talks could lead the state prosecutor's office

in Munich to drop its inquiries into the 2003 ...