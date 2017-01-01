MH-GIRL-RALLY - Dalit girl dies after attending 'Sadbhavna' rally in Sangli

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) A 14-year-old Dalit girl today died on her way back home from a 'Sadbhavna' rally organised in Maharashtra's Sangli district today following the Koregaon- Bhima violence earlier this month, a senior administration official said.

A Class 8 student, the minor was unwell and had been running a fever for a day, but she had insisted on attending the rally, Sangli Collector Vijaykumar Kalam Patil said.

Her condition worsened by the time the rally ended, he said.

"Aishwarya K ...