UK-INDIA-MOU - India, UK ink pacts on illegal migrants' return, sharing intel

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

By H S Rao

London, Jan 14 (PTI) India and the UK have signed two agreements on return of Indians, who are living in Britain as illegal migrants, and sharing criminal records and intelligence.

The development comes close on heels of India seeking UK's help in early extradition of liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya from Britain to face the law at home in connection with cases of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores.

The memorandums of understanding (MOUs) were signed by UK' ...