Sydney FC draws with Adelaide, stays atop A-League<

SYDNEY (AP) - Defending champion Sydney FC saw its lead in Australian football's A-League reduced to five points Sunday when it played out a 0-0 draw with Adelaide in the tournament's 15th round.

Second-placed Newcastle beat Brisbane 1-0 on Friday to cut into Sydney's lead, which had stood at eight points when it drew 2-2 with Newcastle in the previous round.

Sydney had Adelaide under intense pressure at times Sunda ...