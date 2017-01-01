BC-HKN--Canadiens-Danaul, 0121

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Canadiens F Danault hit in head by Chara slap shot<

AP Photo GMH104-0113180200, GMH105-0113180203<

Eds: APNewsNow. Updates with team announcing head injury. With AP Photos.<

MONTREAL (AP) - Canadiens center Phillip Danault has been stretchered off the ice after he was hit in the head by a slap shot from Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara.

Danault went down with 1:37 left in the second period Saturday night. Chara, who has one of the hardest shots in the NHL, looked on in concern as traine ...