Mexican journalist killed amid wave of violence against media

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MEXICO CITY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A journalist was killed on

Saturday in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas, adding to

a wave of violence in one of the world's most dangerous

countries for media workers.

Carlos Dominguez was murdered Saturday afternoon in the city

of Nuevo Laredo, state officials said in a statement. The

attorney general's office has launched an investigation to

determine the circumstances of the killing, including whether it

was related t ...