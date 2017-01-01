Mexican journalist killed amid wave of violence against media
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A journalist was killed on
Saturday in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas, adding to
a wave of violence in one of the world's most dangerous
countries for media workers.
Carlos Dominguez was murdered Saturday afternoon in the city
of Nuevo Laredo, state officials said in a statement. The
attorney general's office has launched an investigation to
determine the circumstances of the killing, including whether it
was related t ...
