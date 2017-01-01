UPDATE 7-Ballistic missile warning sent in error by Hawaii authorities
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* Panicked Hawaiians scramble to find shelter
* Governor says state will improve emergency procedures
* President Trump briefed in Florida on the incident
(Adds comments from news conference with governor, emergency
management chief and tourism official)
By Jolyn Rosa
HONOLULU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - An emergency alert was sent
mistakenly on Saturday to Hawaii's residents warning of an
imminent ballistic missile attack when an employee at the state
emergency ...
Subscribe