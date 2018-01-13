Entertainment-US-harassment-photography-fashion

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Famed photographer Mario Testino accused of sexual harassment

New York, Jan 13, 2018 (AFP) - Veteran photographer Mario Testino -- a global icon in celebrity and fashion photography -- was accused of sexual harassment by 13 people Saturday.

Fashion photographer Bruce Weber -- already sued over harassment claims in December by model Jason Boyce -- was also implicated in a New York Times article on allegations against both photographers.

The allegations are the latest in a deluge of accusati ...