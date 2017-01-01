BC-AF--Niger-Islamic Sta, 0414

Islamic State group offshoot claims 2017 Niger attack on US

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) - An Islamic State group offshoot is claiming it carried out the October attack in Niger that killed four U.S. soldiers and four Nigerien troops and sparked questions about U.S. military involvement in West Africa's vast Sahel region.

The Mauritanian Nouakchott News Agency reported Friday that Abu al-Walid al-Sahrawi with ...