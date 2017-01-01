UPDATE 1-Chinese salvagers recover two bodies from flaming Iranian tanker
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds Chinese foreign minister comment)
SHANGHAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A Chinese salvage team
recovered two bodies on Saturday from a stricken Iranian oil
tanker, that was still blazing a week after it caught fire and
was left adrift following a collision in the East China Sea,
state news agency Xinhua reported.
The four members of the salvage team wore respirators to
board the "Sanchi", where they found the two bodies on the deck.
They tried to get to the livin ...
