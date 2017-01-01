US-LD INDIANGIRL - Sherin Mathews' father indicted on capital murder charge

By Seema Hakhu Kachru

Houston, Jan 13 (PTI) The father of Sherin Mathews, a 3- year-old Indian girl whose body was found near their suburban Dallas home less than a year after she was adopted from an Indian orphanage, was today indicted for capital murder by a grand jury.

Sherin, reported missing on October 7, was found dead in a culvert about 1 km from her home on October 22 by a cadaver dog during a massive search for the missing toddler.

"We can't go into details, but based on that auto ...