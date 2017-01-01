BC-US--Sexual Misconduct, 0268

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Canadian broadcaster cuts Charles Dutoit's name from radio

By JOCELYN GECKER<

Associated Press<

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Conductor Charles Dutoit's name has become so toxic following accusations of sexual assault that Canada's national broadcaster has stopped saying his name on air when radio stations play his music.

"At this point, we are no longer crediting Mr. Dutoit as conductor," said Em ...