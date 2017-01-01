BC-US--News Shows 1st Ld, 0086
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Eds: Adds CBS.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" - Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and David Perdue, R-Ga.; Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" - Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" - Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" - Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah.
___
"Fox News Sunday" ...
