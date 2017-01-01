BC-HKN--Lightning-Hedman, 0159

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Lightning's Hedman out 3-to-6 weeks with lower-body injury<

AP Photo TPA106-0111182005<

Eds: APNewsNow. With AP Photos.<

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The NHL-best Tampa Bay Lightning have lost All-Star defenseman Victor Hedman for three to six weeks with a lower-body injury.

Tests on Friday confirmed the severity of the injury, which looked like it might have been much worse when Hedman was helped from the ice following a knee-to-knee collision with Calgary's Garnet Hathaway on Thursday night. ...