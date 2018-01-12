US-Haiti-politics-racism-history SCENE
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Trump's 'shithole' remark no shock to Haitians
By Amelie BARON
Port-au-Prince, Jan 12, 2018 (AFP) - Haitians have taken special offense to Donald Trump's "shithole" slur targeting countries including the island nation, where some detect a hint of racism linked to their historic independence as the first black republic.
"Of course it crushes our pride," said Roberson Alphonse, who said the US president had a "disturbed brain."
"Even when he apologizes -- without really doing so -- he ...
Subscribe