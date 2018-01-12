PRESS-RELEASE-BSW

Following the placement on 4 January 2018, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

today announces the initial exchange price

of the cash-settled exchangeable bonds due 2021 (the "Bonds") in

aggregate principal amount of USD 350 million, referable to ordinary

shares of Dufry AG (the "Shares").

The initial exchange price of the Bonds has been set at CHF191.7473,

r ...