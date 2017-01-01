BIZ-REPORT-ICRA-CRUDE (BCM10) - No let-up in crude prices before March: Report

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) The continuing surge in crude prices, which has touched USD 70 per barrel-mark, the highest since December 2014, is likely to continue till March, impacting inflation, balance of payments and fiscal policy, says a report.

"The surging crude prices will put pressure on inflation, balance of payments and fiscal policy. We believe the rally is likely to continue till March for certain until the winter demand subsides and clarity is reached on the production plans in the US," Icra sai ...