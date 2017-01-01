WB-AMARTYA DOCUMENTARY - Filmmaker agrees to remove 'Gujarat' from docu on Amartya Sen

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) National award-winning filmmaker Suman Ghosh today said he has accepted the Censor Board's recommendation to remove the word 'Gujarat' from his documentary on Nobel laureate Amartya Sen after consideration.

The film 'The Argumentative Indian', which was shot in two parts in 2002 and 2017, has Sen talking about the social choice theory, development economics, philosophy, and the rise of right-wing nationalism across the world including in India.

The Central Board of Film Cer ...