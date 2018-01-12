ihockey-OLY-2018-KOR-PRK-march lead
South Korea proposes joint march, hockey team with North at Olympics
Seoul, Jan 12, 2018 (AFP) - South Korea has proposed marching together with North Korea at next month's Winter Olympics opening ceremony and also forming a joint women's ice hockey team, a government minister said on Friday.
The proposal was made during Tuesday's inter-Korean talks, where North Korea confirmed it would attend the Pyeongchang Olympics following months of ...
