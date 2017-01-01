China-funded drug rehab center breaks ground in southern Philippines

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, the Philippines, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Officials from China and the Philippines formally broke ground Friday on the construction of a Chinese-financed 150-bed drug rehabilitation center in southern Philippines' Sarangani province.

The facility, called Dangerous Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center, is located in Sarangani as the first Chinese grant aid construction in the Philippines.

"The completion of this project will provide two modern and scientific drug rehabil ...