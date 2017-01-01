Philippines forms panel to look into new 'comfort women' statue

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MANILA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Philippine foreign ministry

on Friday said a government panel has been formed to look into

the fuss over a newly erected "comfort women" monument in Manila

that has irked Japan, a major source of aid and investment.

Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano made the announcement

a day after President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said no action

would be taken by the presidential palace regarding the statue,

despite Tokyo's objection.

A ...