Philippines forms panel to look into new 'comfort women' statue
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
MANILA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Philippine foreign ministry
on Friday said a government panel has been formed to look into
the fuss over a newly erected "comfort women" monument in Manila
that has irked Japan, a major source of aid and investment.
Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano made the announcement
a day after President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said no action
would be taken by the presidential palace regarding the statue,
despite Tokyo's objection.
A ...
