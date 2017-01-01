UPDATE 1-Tennis-Dominant Kerber to face Barty in Sydney final

* Kerber beats Giorgi 6-2 6-3, Barty won all-Australian semi

* German has won eight out of eight matches in 2018 (Recasts after Kerber win)

SYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Former world number one Angelique Kerber registered her eighth win in as many matches in 2018 with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi as the German advanced to the Sydney International final on Friday.

Giorgi, belying her ranking of world number 100, had defeated U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in the f ...