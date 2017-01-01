Xinhua world news summary at 0030 GMT, Jan. 12

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

PARIS -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump via telephone, in which they discussed issues related to Iran and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, according to the Elysee Palace.

In his conversation with Trump, Macron reiterated "the determination of France to support the strict implementation of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement and the importance of it being respected by all signatories," the president's office said in a press release. (Franc ...