S&P Dow Jones, MSCI alter sector classifications

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices and

MSCI said on Thursday they would rename their Telecommunication

Services Sector and add Comcast Corp, Netflix

, Facebook and Alphabet to the newly

broadened category.

In an overhaul of the Global Industry Classification

Standard, an industry taxonomy widely used by investors, the

Telecommunication Services Sector will be expanded and renamed

Communication Services, S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI said ...