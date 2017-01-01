Boxing-Wilder sentenced to community service for marijuana possession

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Frank Pingue

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder was ordered to perform 60 hours of community service on Thursday after being found guilty of misdemeanor marijuana possession.

The 32-year-old American, who last fought in November when he beat Haitian-Canadian Bermane Stiverne with a first-round knockout to retain his WBC heavyweight title, was arrested in Alabama last June.

Wilder, who received a 30-day suspended sentence and two years of probation, was ordered ...