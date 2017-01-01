The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Martian ice deposits could sustain human outposts in the future

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Will Dunham
WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Scientists using images from
an orbiting NASA spacecraft have detected eight sites where huge
ice deposits near the Martian surface are exposed on steep
slopes, a potential source of water that could help sustain
future human outposts.
While scientists already knew that about a third of the
surface of Mars contains shallow ground ice and that its poles
harbor major ice deposits, the research published on Thursday

 

