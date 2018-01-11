Britain-EU-Brexit-politics-referendum 2ndlead

Brexit backer Farage backtracks after mooting second EU referendum

London, Jan 11, 2018 (AFP) - Leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage has walked back from his suggestions earlier Thursday that Britain should hold a second referendum on EU membership.

Hours after arguing that another vote would silence those "whinging and whining" who are against leaving the bloc, and with the idea drawing immediate support from pro-EU politicians, he sought ...