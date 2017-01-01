UPDATE 1-Ex-military chief of staff to run in Egyptian presidential election
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Ali Abdelaty and Mahmoud Mourad
CAIRO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Former armed forces chief of staff
General Sami Anan is to run in Egypt's presidential election in
March, the party he leads said on Thursday.
An election commission said on Monday Egypt would hold the
vote on March 26-28, with a run-off on April 24-26. Candidates
must register between Jan 20 and 29.
"The party leaders took a decision for General Sami Ananâs
candidacy and in ...
