UPDATE 1-Ex-military chief of staff to run in Egyptian presidential election

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds background)

By Ali Abdelaty and Mahmoud Mourad

CAIRO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Former armed forces chief of staff

General Sami Anan is to run in Egypt's presidential election in

March, the party he leads said on Thursday.

An election commission said on Monday Egypt would hold the

vote on March 26-28, with a run-off on April 24-26. Candidates

must register between Jan 20 and 29.

"The party leaders took a decision for General Sami Ananâs

candidacy and in ...