Football: Neymar strikes as PSG reach League Cup semis

Paris, Jan 10, 2018 (AFP) - Neymar scored a second-half penalty as four-time defending champions Paris Saint-Germain toiled before overcoming 10-man Amiens 2-0 to reach the semi-finals of the French League Cup on Wednesday.

PSG were again without leading scorer Edinson Cavani, who also missed Sunday's French Cup rout of Rennes after returning late from his Christmas and New Year break in Uruguay.

Amiens' hopes of spri ...