Signet and Domino's skid while Intuitive Surgical rises<

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Domino's Pizza Inc., down $6.62 to $200.09

The pizza delivery company said CEO Patrick Doyle will leave at the end of June.

United Continental Holdings Inc., up $4.60 to $73.08

The airline raised an important sales forecast after it reported solid December results.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., down $3.90 to $52.69

The company said holiday se ...