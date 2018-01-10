Italy-unions-strike-aviation-Ryanair

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Ryanair faces strike by Italian air transport unions

Rome, Jan 10, 2018 (AFP) - Three Italian air transport unions on Wednesday announced their intention for a nationwide strike for Ryanair staff on February 10, expressing disappointment after the first meeting with management of the Irish low-cost airline.

The strike notice includes pilots, even though pilots' union ANPAC said management had a "positive approach" during talks on Tuesday. Ryanair had raised the possibility a deal could be reache ...