BH-LD STAMPEDE - Stampede during army recruitment drive in Bihar; 1 dead, 4 injured

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

(Eds: Adds details)

Dehri-on-Sone (Bihar), Jan 10 (PTI) A stampede broke out during an army recruitment drive at Dehri-on-Sone in Bihar's Rohtas district in the early hours today, killing an aspirant and injuring four others, police said.

The incident took place around 3 AM when thousands of aspirants, impatient as they waited outside in the cold, tried to gatecrash the BMP (Bihar Military Police) ground through the police lines to take the physical test for the job of a jawan, Rohtas Superinten ...