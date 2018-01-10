Tunisia-unrest-arrests WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

200 arrested, dozens hurt in fresh Tunisia unrest

By Caroline Nelly Perrot

Tunis, Jan 10, 2018 (AFP) - More than 200 people have been arrested and dozens hurt during clashes in several parts of Tunisia, the interior ministry said Wednesday, after a second night of unrest driven by anger over austerity measures.

The North African country has been hailed for its relatively smooth democratic transition since its 2011 uprising, but seven years after the revoluti ...