GA-MAHADAYI (BES13) - Now, Parrikar says Mahadayi issue to be fought before tribunal

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Panaji, Jan 10 (PTI) Making a U-turn on Mahadayi river water sharing issue, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today said that ongoing dispute with Karnataka will be fought before the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal.

Parrikar, who has been facing flak over his letter on the dispute to Karnataka BJP president B S Yeddyurappa last December, today blamed the media for "making an issue out of a non-issue".

In his missive sent to Yeddyurappa, Parrikar had said Goa could share the river water with K ...