BAR-LAWMAKERS - BCI notice to law makers for practicing as advocates

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Bar Council of India (BCI) today issued notice to all elected representatives across the country who continue to practice as advocates, seeking their response on a plea demanding barring of such MPs and MLAs from practicing law.

BCI chairman Manan Kumar Misra said the apex regulatory body of lawyers has issued notice to which the legislators and parliamentarians have to respond within a week.

"As per the rules, government employees cannot practice as advocates. We hav ...