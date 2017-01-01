SPO-T20-LD WEST (SPB2) - Mushtaq T20: Baroda, Saurashtra notch easy wins to top table

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

(Eds: Updating with second match details)

Rajkot, Jan 10 (PTI) Opener Kedar Devdhar struck a whirlwind 61-ball century as Baroda whipped Gujarat by 36 runs to leap to the top of the table in the West Zone Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 league at the SCA Stadium here today.

Later, Saurashtra drubbed Mumbai by eight wickets to notch up their second win in as many matches and join Baroda as league leaders.

Baroda rode on Devdhar's chanceless ton  the first of the zonal league - to pile on a competit ...