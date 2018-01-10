Israel-Palestinians-conflict-WestBank lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Israeli forces in manhunt for attackers who killed settler

=(Picture)=

ATTENTION - ADDS details on the settlement, funeral, Israeli reactions, US ambassador ///

Jerusalem, Jan 10, 2018 (AFP) - Israeli forces set up roadblocks and deployed around a major Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday in a manhunt for attackers who shot dead an Israeli settler.

Raziel Shevah, a 35-year-old rabbi, was killed late Tuesday while driving near the wildcat settlement where he lived, ...