Soccer-Former Liverpool goalkeeper Lawrence dies, aged 77

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Former Liverpool goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence has died aged 77, the Merseyside club said on Wednesday.

The Scot, affectionately known as "The Flying Pig" due to his ability to make spectacular saves despite his size, made 390 appearances for Liverpool between 1957 and 1971.

Lawrence only missed four league matches in six seasons between 1963 and 1969 under manager Bill Shankly as they won the old First Division league title twice and claimed the FA Cup for the first time.

