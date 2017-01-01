UPDATE 1-Zuma's exit not on S.African ruling party's meeting agenda
EAST LONDON, South Africa, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The removal of
South African President Jacob Zuma as head of state will not be
discussed at an African National Congress meeting on Wednesday,
the party's secretary-general said.
There was widespread local media speculation this week that
Zuma's opponents in the ANC's newly elected 80-member national
executive committee would raise a motion of no-confidence at its
first meeting under new party ...
