Olympics-Japanese canoeist faces life ban for spiking rival's drink

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A Japanese sprint canoeist is facing a life ban after admitting to spiking a rival's drink with an anabolic steroid to scuttle his Olympic dreams, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Yasuhiro Suzuki has apologised for putting Seiji Komatsu under "unwarranted suspicion" by tampering with his drink, which caused the latter to fail a drugs test at a national meet in September.

"Instead of working hard, I committed misconduct as an athlete and, further, as a member ...