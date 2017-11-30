TN-TRANSPORT-STRIKE-GOVT - TN govt announces Rs 750 cr for retirement dues of transport workers

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) In an effort to pacify striking transport corporation workers, the Tamil Nadu government today announced that Rs 750 crore would be released this week towards retirement benefits, with Chief Minister K Palaniswami urging the agitators to withdraw the seven-day-old agitation.

Making a statement in the state assembly, he said the amount would be given before Pongal festival (January 14) and it would benefit those who retired up to November 30, 2017.

Settlement of pending dues ...