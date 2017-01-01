Rallying-Peterhansel stays top after eventful Dakar fourth stage

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Defending champion Stephane Peterhansel doubled his lead in the Dakar Rally to nearly seven minutes on Tuesday after an eventful fourth stage that claimed last year's motorcycle winner Sam Sunderland.

The 330km timed stretch, out into the desert dunes and back to the Pacific Port of San Juan de Mercona, was won by Peterhansel's Peugeot team mate and fellow Frenchman Sebastien Loeb.

The nine times world rally champion moved up to second place overall from fourth, six minutes and ...