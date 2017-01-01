BC-US--Bonnaroo Lineup 1, 0105

Eminem, The Killers, Muse lead lineup for Bonnaroo Festival<

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Eminem, The Killers, Muse, Future, Bassnectar and Sturgill Simpson lead the lineup for this year's Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

The festival announced its lineup on Tuesday for the music festival to be held June 7-10 in Manchester, about 65 miles southeast of Nashville, Tennessee. Other artist ...