T-Mobile says it added over 5 million customers in 2017

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Jan 9 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc said on Tuesday

it added more than 5 million net customers in 2017, the fourth

straight year in which it has achieved this feat.

The company also said it added more than 1.9 million total

net customers in the fourth quarter, bringing its total customer

count to nearly 72.6 million at the year-end.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina

D'Couto)

...