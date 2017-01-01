T-Mobile says it added over 5 million customers in 2017
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Jan 9 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc said on Tuesday
it added more than 5 million net customers in 2017, the fourth
straight year in which it has achieved this feat.
The company also said it added more than 1.9 million total
net customers in the fourth quarter, bringing its total customer
count to nearly 72.6 million at the year-end.
(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)
...
