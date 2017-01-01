SC-ANTHEM-OWAISI - Owaisi welcomes SC order on national anthem

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Hyderabad, Jan 9 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi today welcomed the Supreme Court order which made playing of national anthem in cinema halls before screening of movies optional.

"This is a very good decision. I welcome this. People will have relief and the BJP would be restless," Owaisi said, speaking to reporters here.

The Supreme Court today made the playing of national anthem in cinema halls before screening of movies optional, modifying its earlier order of November 30, 2016.

