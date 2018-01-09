Mali-Sahel-G5-unrest

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Sahel countries set up fund for anti-terror campaign

Bamako, Jan 9, 2018 (AFP) - Five Sahel countries that have pledged to pool military efforts to fight terrorism have set up a fiduciary fund to oversee donations for their campaign.

The decision was made by the defence and foreign ministers of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, Malian Foreign Minister Tieman Hubert Coulibaly said late Monday.

Their countries form the so-called G5 Sahel, a French-supported group that last year ...