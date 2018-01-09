Nigeria-unrest-BokoHaram-court

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Boko Haram suspects remanded at secret trials

Kano, Nigeria, Jan 9, 2018 (AFP) - Three hundred Boko Haram suspects who were due in court on Tuesday will now have to wait until at least next month to learn when they will be formally tried.

The individuals were remanded in custody for 90 days on October 10 by a civilian court set up at a military base in central Nigeria.

"The case was slated for resumption today (Tuesday) but it has been postponed to February. No date has been fixed yet," a ...