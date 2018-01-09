Philippines-China-diplomacy-military lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Philippines to protest over China activity on reclaimed reef

ATTENTION - ADDS Chinese foreign ministry reaction ///

Manila, Jan 9, 2018 (AFP) - The Philippines will lodge a diplomatic protest with China after Manila questioned if Beijing had reneged on a pledge not to militarise a disputed South China Sea reef.

Beijing claims nearly all of the sea and has been turning reefs in the Spratly and Paracel chains into islands, installing military facilities and equipment on them.

Defence S ...