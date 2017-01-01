BC-CRI--Sri Lanka-Captai, 0122

Mathews reappointed Sri Lanka's limited-overs captain

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) - Sri Lanka has reappointed Angelo Mathews captain of its limited overs teams as it aims to build a side for next year's cricket World Cup.

Sri Lanka Cricket announced Tuesday that Dinesh Chandimal will continue to hold the test captaincy while Mathews will take charge of the one-day international and Twenty20 international teams.

Mathews resigned as captain in all three formats last July ...